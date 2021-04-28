210428-N-EH998-1055 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ronald Fagan, left, from Huntsville, Alabama, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Franklin Rosaestevez, from Haverstraw, New York assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) shoot M4 at target. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6645732 VIRIN: 210428-N-EH998-1055 Resolution: 3130x4090 Size: 870.09 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.