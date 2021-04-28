210428-N-EH998-1047 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 28, 2021) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) shoot an M4 Rifle. GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6645731
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-EH998-1047
|Resolution:
|3852x2979
|Size:
|835.65 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, GHWB Sailors Participate In Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
