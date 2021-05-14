PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 14, 2021) Capt. David Webster is piped ashore at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola. Webster relinquished command of NMRTC Pensacola on May 14, 2021, to Capt. Alan Christian in this time-honored Navy ceremony held at the National Museum of Naval Aviation aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:05 Photo ID: 6645370 VIRIN: 210514-N-EX228-1096 Resolution: 3223x2302 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.