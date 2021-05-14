Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command [Image 3 of 7]

    NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carter Denton 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 14, 2021) Capt. David Webster delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola. Webster relinquished command of NMRTC Pensacola on May 14, 2021, to Capt. Alan Christian in this time-honored Navy ceremony held at the National Museum of Naval Aviation aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6645365
    VIRIN: 210514-N-EX228-1058
    Resolution: 2847x2034
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command
    leadership
    change

