NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 14, 2021) Capt. Alan Christian is piped ashore as commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony for NMRTC Pensacola. Capt. David Webster relinquished command of NMRTC Pensacola on May 14, 2021, to Christian in this time-honored Navy ceremony held at the National Museum of Naval Aviation aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

