PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 14, 2021) Capt. Alan Christian is piped ashore as commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony for NMRTC Pensacola. Capt. David Webster relinquished command of NMRTC Pensacola on May 14, 2021, to Christian in this time-honored Navy ceremony held at the National Museum of Naval Aviation aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6645368
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-EX228-1092
|Resolution:
|3189x2278
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command for NMRTC Pensacola
LEAVE A COMMENT