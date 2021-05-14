PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 14, 2021) Diane Christian pins the Command Ashore Badge on her husband, Capt. Alan Christian, as he assumes command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola during a change of command ceremony. Capt. David Webster relinquished command of NMRTC Pensacola on May 14, 2021, to Capt. Christian in this time-honored Navy ceremony held at the National Museum of Naval Aviation aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:05 Photo ID: 6645366 VIRIN: 210514-N-EX228-1078 Resolution: 3590x2564 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.