Submarine Squadron Four welcomes new commodore

210514-N-GR655-061 GROTON, Conn. (May 14, 2021) – Capt. John Stafford, left, salutes Capt. Andrew Miller, right, during a change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR at Flasher WWII Memorial in Groton, Conn., May 14. Rear Adm. Rick Seif, center, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony. SUBRON FOUR’s primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021