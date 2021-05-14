Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Squadron Four welcomes new commodore [Image 3 of 4]

    Submarine Squadron Four welcomes new commodore

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    210514-N-GR655-061 GROTON, Conn. (May 14, 2021) – Capt. John Stafford, left, salutes Capt. Andrew Miller, right, during a change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR at Flasher WWII Memorial in Groton, Conn., May 14. Rear Adm. Rick Seif, center, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony. SUBRON FOUR’s primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6645090
    VIRIN: 210514-N-GR655-061
    Resolution: 3027x2018
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Submarine Squadron Four welcomes new commodore [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarines

