Submarine Squadron Four welcomes new commodore

210514-N-GR655-007 GROTON, Conn. (May 14, 2021) – Capt. Andrew Miller, left, outgoing commodore for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, Rear Adm. Rick Seif, center, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, and incoming commodore Capt. John Stafford, right, salute during a change of command ceremony at Flasher WWII Memorial in Groton, Conn., May 14. SUBRON FOUR’s primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

