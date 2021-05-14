210514-N-GR655-078 GROTON, Conn. (May 14, 2021) – Capt. John Stafford, incoming commodore for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Flasher WWII Memorial in Groton, Conn., May 14. Stafford relieved Capt. Andrew Miller, right, during the ceremony. SUBRON FOUR’s primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6645093 VIRIN: 210514-N-GR655-078 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.93 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Squadron Four welcomes new commodore [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.