Seven of the best Soldiers and Airmen in Kentucky were recognized by the Adjutant General and other Kentucky Guard leaders for their accomplishments in the Best Airmen/Best Warrior competitions held around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)
Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition
