    Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Kentucky Army National Guard Spc. Dakota Michel, from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, was recognized by the Adjutant General and other Kentucky Guard leaders for his accomplishments in the Best Warrior competitions held around the state. Michel was joined by his first sergeant, Jason Moore for a photo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of 1st Sgt. Jason Moore)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

