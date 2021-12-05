Seven of the best Soldiers and Airmen in Kentucky were recognized by the Adjutant General and other Kentucky Guard leaders for their accomplishments in the Best Airmen/Best Warrior competitions held around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:43 Photo ID: 6644738 VIRIN: 210512-Z-OO829-134 Resolution: 4040x2716 Size: 1.31 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.