    Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Seven of the best Soldiers and Airmen in Kentucky were recognized by the Adjutant General and other Kentucky Guard leaders for their accomplishments in the Best Airmen/Best Warrior competitions held around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

    This work, Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky earns runner-up at 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition

