RIJEKA, Croatia (May 10, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Angquico, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Lynneth Baello perform regularly scheduled maintenance on a forklift aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 10, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6644126
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-GW139-2061
|Resolution:
|3647x2605
|Size:
|380.06 KB
|Location:
|RIJEKA, HR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
