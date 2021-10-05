RIJEKA, Croatia (May 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isacc Isbell demonstrates the proper donning of a life preserver during a man overboard drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 10, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

