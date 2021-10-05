Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training in Croatia [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams training in Croatia

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    RIJEKA, Croatia (May 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isacc Isbell demonstrates the proper donning of a life preserver during a man overboard drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 10, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training in Croatia [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Croatia
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

