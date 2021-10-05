RIJEKA, Croatia (May 10, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Angquico lowers the skids of a forklift during regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 10, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

