PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 00:08 Photo ID: 6644101 VIRIN: 210511-N-AH435-1030 Resolution: 4927x3519 Size: 1.93 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.