    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 14 of 15]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Anglin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

