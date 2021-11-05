USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

