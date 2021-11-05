Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 13 of 15]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting training with the 11th MEU off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 00:07
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

