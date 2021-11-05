SAN DIEGO (May 11, 2021) Sailors handle line prior to getting underway aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 00:08
|Photo ID:
|6644103
|VIRIN:
|210511-N-EB193-1004
|Resolution:
|4302x3073
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT