USS ESSEX Underway Operations

SAN DIEGO (May 11, 2021) Sailors handle line prior to getting underway aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)





Date Taken: 05.11.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US