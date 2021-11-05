Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (May 11, 2021) Sailors handle line prior to getting underway aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 11. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

