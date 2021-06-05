A civilian helicopter pilot flies a Mil Mi-17 helicopter over Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, May 6, 2021. The Marines involved in the exercise were split into two grounds, one representing friendly forces and the other representing enemy forces. The Mi-17 helicopter was in charge of flying over forces and simulating air attacks on either the friendly or enemy side of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:11 Photo ID: 6643139 VIRIN: 210506-F-JR816-1347 Resolution: 7041x5029 Size: 1.06 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.