Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines [Image 2 of 6]

    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 384th and 93rd Air Refueling Squadrons walk towards an airfield during an observation of a Marine Corps exercise on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, May 4, 2021. The observation allowed Team Fairchild the opportunity to create a joint partnership between Airmen and Marines for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6643133
    VIRIN: 210504-F-JR816-1014
    Resolution: 5462x3901
    Size: 794.18 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hot Pit Refueling
    Harrier
    USMC
    MCAGCC
    Air Force
    Mi-17 Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT