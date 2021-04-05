U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 384th and 93rd Air Refueling Squadrons walk towards an airfield during an observation of a Marine Corps exercise on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, May 4, 2021. The observation allowed Team Fairchild the opportunity to create a joint partnership between Airmen and Marines for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 13:11 Photo ID: 6643133 VIRIN: 210504-F-JR816-1014 Resolution: 5462x3901 Size: 794.18 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.