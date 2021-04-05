U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 384th and 93rd Air Refueling Squadrons walk towards an airfield during an observation of a Marine Corps exercise on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, May 4, 2021. The observation allowed Team Fairchild the opportunity to create a joint partnership between Airmen and Marines for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
