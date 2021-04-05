Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines

A U.S. Marine assigned to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center directs a Harrier Jump Jet to a spot on the airfield for hot pit refueling at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, May 4, 2021. This large-scale exercise prepared Marines for their upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US