A U.S. Marine assigned to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center directs a Harrier Jump Jet to a spot on the airfield for hot pit refueling at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, May 4, 2021. This large-scale exercise prepared Marines for their upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6643132
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-JR816-1115
|Resolution:
|3980x2843
|Size:
|331.73 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines
