Fairchild builds joint partnership with Marines

A U.S. Marine observes a hot pit refueling on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center airfield, California, May 4, 2021. The observation allowed Team Fairchild the opportunity to create a joint partnership between Airmen and Marines for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

