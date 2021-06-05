Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races

Staff Sgt. Tracy Thomas, 287th Army National Guard vocalist, sings the national anthem at Dover International Speedway, Delaware, May 6, 2021. Service members prerecorded the singing of the national anthem and invocation to air during the races and on television for the upcoming NASCAR event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

