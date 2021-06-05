Miles the Monster holds a race car above Victory Plaza at Dover International Speedway, Delaware, May 6, 2021. DIS is permitted to host fans in its grandstands for the May 14-16 race weekend, in accordance with health and safety protocols approved by state public health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6642982
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-UO935-1027
|Resolution:
|3599x2633
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
