Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races

Miles the Monster holds a race car above Victory Plaza at Dover International Speedway, Delaware, May 6, 2021. DIS is permitted to host fans in its grandstands for the May 14-16 race weekend, in accordance with health and safety protocols approved by state public health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

