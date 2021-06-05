Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races [Image 3 of 5]

    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alicia Garcia, 436th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, sings the national anthem at the Dover International Speedway, Delaware, May 6, 2021. Service members prerecorded the singing of the national anthem and invocation to air during the races and on television for the upcoming NASCAR event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:36
    Photo ID: 6642981
    VIRIN: 210506-F-UO935-1132
    Resolution: 2978x2752
    Size: 1019.7 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races
    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races
    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races
    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races
    Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    NASCAR
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Dover International Speedway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT