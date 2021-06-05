Staff Sgt. Alicia Garcia, 436th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, sings the national anthem at the Dover International Speedway, Delaware, May 6, 2021. Service members prerecorded the singing of the national anthem and invocation to air during the races and on television for the upcoming NASCAR event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:36 Photo ID: 6642981 VIRIN: 210506-F-UO935-1132 Resolution: 2978x2752 Size: 1019.7 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.