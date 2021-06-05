Staff Sgt. Tracy Thomas, 287th Army National Guard vocalist, poses for a photo at Dover International Speedway, Delaware, May 6, 2021. Service members prerecorded the singing of the national anthem and invocation to air during the races and on television for the upcoming NASCAR event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
This work, Dover AFB supports hometown NASCAR races [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS
