    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, inspects an AIM-9X missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program 21-8 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, May 11, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both air-to-ground and air-to-air capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing
    Checkered Flag 21-2

