    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 2 of 6]

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen inspect live missiles prior to loading them onto aircraft during Weapons System Evaluation Program 21-8, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021 . All munitions must be accepted and fully inspected by aircraft armament systems technicians before they can be loaded on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:26
    Photo ID: 6642970
    VIRIN: 210511-F-DB615-1030
    Resolution: 7850x5233
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads
    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads
    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads
    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads
    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads
    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing
    Checkered Flag 21-2

