U.S. Air Force Airmen inspect live missiles prior to loading them onto aircraft during Weapons System Evaluation Program 21-8, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021 . All munitions must be accepted and fully inspected by aircraft armament systems technicians before they can be loaded on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:26 Photo ID: 6642970 VIRIN: 210511-F-DB615-1030 Resolution: 7850x5233 Size: 2.38 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.