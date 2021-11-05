Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 6 of 6]

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Seamen assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 out of Naval Air Station Oceana , Virginia load an M-120 missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program 21-8 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both air-to-ground and air-to-air capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    VIRIN: 210511-F-DB615-1215
    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing
    Checkered Flag 21-2

