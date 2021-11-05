U.S. Navy Seamen assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 out of Naval Air Station Oceana , Virginia load an M-120 missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program 21-8 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both air-to-ground and air-to-air capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6642974
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-DB615-1215
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT