Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads

U.S. Navy Seamen assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 out of Naval Air Station Oceana , Virginia load an M-120 missile during Weapons System Evaluation Program 21-8 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 was held in coordination with the 53rd Wing’s WSEP East 21-8, run by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Tyndall. Holding these exercises together allowed participating units to test both air-to-ground and air-to-air capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021