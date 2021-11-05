Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads

    Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, taxi on the flight line during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft in combat training. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing
    Checkered Flag 21-2

