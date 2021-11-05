Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, taxi on the flight line during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2021. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft in combat training. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:26 Photo ID: 6642969 VIRIN: 210511-F-DB615-1007 Resolution: 8142x4456 Size: 1.65 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 live missile loads [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.