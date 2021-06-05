Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storytellers event [Image 5 of 5]

    Storytellers event

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Nunez, an Airman Leadership School instructor for the 18th Wing, speaks during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. Nunez shared her story to spread awareness of verbal abuse in relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6642517
    VIRIN: 210506-F-IV266-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 38.41 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storytellers event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Resiliency

    Storytellers

    USINDO-PACOM

    Storytellers Event

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Resiliency
    Storytellers
    USINDO-PACOM
    Storytellers Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT