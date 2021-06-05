U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Konair, 18th Operations Group Standards and Evaluations superintendent, recounts his story of surviving a helicopter crash during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. Konair asked attendees to close their eyes at the beginning of his story to help them visualize the night of the helicopter crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

