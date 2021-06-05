Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storytellers event [Image 4 of 5]

    Storytellers event

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Wing, pose for a photo after speaking at a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. The Airmen spoke about topics including alcohol abuse, relationship problems and surviving a helicopter crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6642516
    VIRIN: 210506-F-IV266-1005
    Resolution: 6176x5096
    Size: 19.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storytellers event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event
    Storytellers event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Resiliency

    Storytellers

    USINDO-PACOM

    Storytellers Event

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Resiliency
    Storytellers
    USINDO-PACOM
    Storytellers Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT