U.S. Air Force Tech.Sgt. Mica Fuller, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron NCO in charge of Command Support Staff, shares her story of overcoming a divorce during a Storytellers event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. Fuller turned to fitness as a way to get through the difficult time in her life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 03:00
|Photo ID:
|6642514
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-IV266-1001
|Resolution:
|7654x5103
|Size:
|26.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
