More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives a coin during the French Desert Commando Course graduation at Le centre d'entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 10, 2021. Guebre was coined for his excellent work as a translator and medic during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

