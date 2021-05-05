U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), attempts the water obstacle course during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 5, 2021. Guebre learned to swim a week before the start of the course in order to participate and challenge himself. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 02:38 Photo ID: 6642491 VIRIN: 210505-F-YK577-1200 Resolution: 4355x2903 Size: 2.44 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.