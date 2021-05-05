Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 3 of 5]

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), attempts the water obstacle course during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 5, 2021. Guebre learned to swim a week before the start of the course in order to participate and challenge himself. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 02:38
    Photo ID: 6642491
    VIRIN: 210505-F-YK577-1200
    Resolution: 4355x2903
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    Desert Survival
    Perseverance
    CECAD
    FDCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT