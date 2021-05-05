Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 4 of 5]

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps translate during a combative lesson at Le centre d'entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 5, 2021. The course is a multi-day course that challenges both U.S. and French Soldiers by challenging participants physically and mentally through land and water obstacles, combat scenarios and extreme endurance exercises while surviving in austere field conditions.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 02:38
    Photo ID: 6642492
    VIRIN: 210505-F-YK577-2037
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    Desert Survival
    Perseverance
    CECAD
    FDCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT