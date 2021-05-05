More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, helps translate during a combative lesson at Le centre d'entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 5, 2021. The course is a multi-day course that challenges both U.S. and French Soldiers by challenging participants physically and mentally through land and water obstacles, combat scenarios and extreme endurance exercises while surviving in austere field conditions.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021