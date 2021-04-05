Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 1 of 5]

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), rucks in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. A mix of Army, Navy and Air Force members participated in the course to test their physical abilities and learn combat and survival skills from their French counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 02:38
    Photo ID: 6642489
    VIRIN: 210504-F-EB151-1072
    Resolution: 3958x2639
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance
    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    Desert Survival
    Perseverance
    CECAD
    FDCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT