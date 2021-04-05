More than a badge; Challenging oneself, perseverance

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Issaka Guebre, a combat medic with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force (CA-EA SETAF), in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), rucks in preparation for a night ambush exercise during the French Desert Commando Course at Le centre d’entraînement au combat de Djibouti (CECAD) in Arta Plage, Djibouti, May 4, 2021. A mix of Army, Navy and Air Force members participated in the course to test their physical abilities and learn combat and survival skills from their French counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

