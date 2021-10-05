Aircraft hydraulic fluid empties onto a bucket at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. The fluid was emptied from an A-10 Thunderbolt II while undergoing routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:11 Photo ID: 6642089 VIRIN: 210510-F-IH072-1009 Resolution: 4908x3772 Size: 1.89 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.