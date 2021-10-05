Members of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team perform maintenance on an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Maintenance is performed on the teams’ aircraft daily and after every flight to ensure pilot and flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:10 Photo ID: 6642081 VIRIN: 210510-F-IH072-1001 Resolution: 4384x2926 Size: 2 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.