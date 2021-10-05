Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance [Image 1 of 10]

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    Members of the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team perform maintenance on an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Maintenance is performed on the teams’ aircraft daily and after every flight to ensure pilot and flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6642081
    VIRIN: 210510-F-IH072-1001
    Resolution: 4384x2926
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Air Force
    maintenance
    Airman
    thunderbolt II
    A10DemoTeam

