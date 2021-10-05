A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arron Canady, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs maintenance on an A-10 hydraulics system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Maintainers are charged to keep aircraft in good standing, pre and post-flight, to ensure pilot safety when flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
