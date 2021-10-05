Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance [Image 7 of 10]

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arron Canady, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs maintenance on an A-10 hydraulics system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 10, 2021. Maintainers are charged to keep aircraft in good standing, pre- and post-flight, to ensure pilot safety when flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team hydraulics system maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Air Force
    maintenance
    Airman
    thunderbolt II
    A10DemoTeam

