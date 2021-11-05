AMC Treaty Workshop

David Graves, left, Air Mobility Command treaty manager and Salvatore Paminella, 60th Air Mobility Wing Treaty Compliance officer, have a discussion during an Air Mobility Command Treaty Workshop May 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Air Force must comply with international treaties and arms-control related agreements made by the U.S. Government. The Air Force will implement these treaties and agreements by integrating their requirements into the planning, programming, and budgeting system at all levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

