    AMC Treaty Workshop [Image 6 of 8]

    AMC Treaty Workshop

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    David Graves, left, Air Mobility Command treaty manager and Salvatore Paminella, 60th Air Mobility Wing Treaty Compliance officer, have a discussion during an Air Mobility Command Treaty Workshop May 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Air Force must comply with international treaties and arms-control related agreements made by the U.S. Government. The Air Force will implement these treaties and agreements by integrating their requirements into the planning, programming, and budgeting system at all levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:04
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
