Raymond Semko, security educator and a professional public speaker, delivers a security awareness briefing during an Air Mobility Command Treaty Workshop May 10, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The International Treaty Compliance Office ensures the requirements for implementing and complying with international arms control and nonproliferation agreements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:03 Photo ID: 6642073 VIRIN: 210510-F-RU983-1092 Resolution: 3600x2695 Size: 8.68 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Treaty Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.