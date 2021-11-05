Joseph Butta, analyst, author and instructor, stands at the podium leading a training session during an Air Mobility Command Treaty Workshop May 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The International Treaty Compliance Office ensures the requirements for implementing and complying with international arms control and non-proliferation agreements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6642079 VIRIN: 210511-F-RU983-1171 Resolution: 7258x4635 Size: 19.37 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Treaty Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.