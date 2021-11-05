Dr. Jimmie Jacobs, left, Headquarters Air Force International Treaties and Agreements branch chief, Jeshua Brown, Air Mobility Command International Treaties and Agreements branch operations plans officer and Tech. Sgt. Linda Gonzales, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Wing Plans noncommissioned officer in and charge of plans programs and operations, work together to complete a training exercise during an Air Mobility Command Treaty Workshop May 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The International Treaty Compliance Office ensures the requirements for implementing and complying with international arms control and non-proliferation agreements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6642076 VIRIN: 210511-F-RU983-1175 Resolution: 3600x2561 Size: 5.9 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Treaty Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.