Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Treaty Workshop [Image 5 of 8]

    AMC Treaty Workshop

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Jimmie Jacobs, left, Headquarters Air Force International Treaties and Agreements branch chief, Jeshua Brown, Air Mobility Command International Treaties and Agreements branch operations plans officer and Tech. Sgt. Linda Gonzales, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Wing Plans noncommissioned officer in and charge of plans programs and operations, work together to complete a training exercise during an Air Mobility Command Treaty Workshop May 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The International Treaty Compliance Office ensures the requirements for implementing and complying with international arms control and non-proliferation agreements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:04
    Photo ID: 6642076
    VIRIN: 210511-F-RU983-1175
    Resolution: 3600x2561
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Treaty Workshop [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop
    AMC Treaty Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    "Heide Couch
    60 AMWPA"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT