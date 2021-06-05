Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary [Image 12 of 13]

    Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Christopher Fincham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    A deckhand re-positions rocks on a barge in the Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary in Talbot County, Maryland May 6, 2021. (USACE photo by Christopher Fincham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:32
    Photo ID: 6641911
    VIRIN: 210506-A-KB984-1012
    Resolution: 5274x3516
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary [Image 13 of 13], by Christopher Fincham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Oysters
    Chesapeake Bay
    Baltimore District
    Oyster Restoration
    COE Baltimore

