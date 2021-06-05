The Julia-B, a tugboat out of the Port of Baltimore, waites to move a barge of rocks being used to construct oyster reefs in the Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary in Talbot County, Maryland May 6, 2021. (USACE photo by Christopher Fincham)

