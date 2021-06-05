A clamshell bucket moves to pick up rocks from a barge to place in the Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary in Talbot County, Maryland May 6, 2021. (USACE photo by Christopher Fincham)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 17:31
|Photo ID:
|6641906
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-KB984-1008
|Resolution:
|5466x3648
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary [Image 13 of 13], by Christopher Fincham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
