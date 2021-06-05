Clarence Hinton, a crane operator, precisely places rock in the Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary in Talbot County, Maryland May 6, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, along with federal and non-federal partners resumed construction of the oyster reefs in April and approximately 34 acres of reef will be restored when the work is completed. (USACE photo by Christopher Fincham)

